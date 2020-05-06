Sharing a Geckoboard dashboard on Slack is the easiest way to ensure key metrics and KPIs stay front of mind and keep your team on track.With our simple dashboard software, you can visualize data from all your favourite tools, transform it into straightforward dashboards (without coding), and schedule them to post to Slack daily, weekly or monthly.No more time wasted by generating reports. No more digging into endless tools. Instead, get a daily snapshot of key metrics, where the conversation is happening.• Maintain focus and momentum, especially during times of change• Spark conversations about metrics and goals - directly in Slack• React and adapt faster to developments and trends• Have confidence that your team is seeing the numbers that matterGeckoboard isn’t just for Slack. It can help you communicate your data in several different ways, with link sharing, a mobile app, and TV mode.Find out how else Geckoboard can help you put your metrics front and center