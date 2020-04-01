Data retention policy
We will retain your personal information for the period necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, for legal, tax or regulatory reasons, or other lawful purposes.
Data archiving and removal policy
When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it or, if this is not possible (for example, because your personal information has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store your personal information and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.
Data storage policy
To provide you with the Services, we may store, process, and transmit data in the United States and locations around the world—including those outside your country. Data may also be stored locally on the devices you use to access the Services.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
We host our data on public cloud.
App/service has sub-processors
no