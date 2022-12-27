Tenable Cloud Security

Data retention policy
Data will remain as long the tenant is active. Ermetic will delete any customer data within 72 hours upon request or upon termination or expiration of the agreement
Data archiving and removal policy
Ermetic will delete any customer configuration data within 72 hours upon request or upon termination or expiration of the agreement
Data storage policy
We use AWS for data storage and backups and rely on AWS Snapshot capabilities. Data is end-to-end encrypted with AES-256. Please review our documentation for additional details
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany, Canada, Republic of Korea
Data hosting details
We have 4 data centers. They are located in Canada, the US, Korea and Germany. The site you sign up on determines where your data is stored. It is never transferred to other data centers.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no