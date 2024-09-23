Intercom by Supportman

Data retention policy
We keep your information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this privacy notice unless otherwise required by law.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Data storage policy
We take all necessary precautions, as well as the appropriate organizational and technical measures, to maintain the security, integrity and confidentiality of your personal data, and in particular to prevent it from being deformed or damaged and to prevent any unauthorized third party from accessing it.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
MongoDB
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no