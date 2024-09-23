Intercom by Supportman

Don't wait days or weeks to address negative customer satisfaction ratings.

Follow up with unhappy customers immediately and build a culture of feedback With Supportman. Quickly follow up with unhappy customers

You can easily reply back to customers who didn't have a good experience and make sure that their issues are taken care of promptly. Give instant feedback to agents to improve performance

Your support team can chat about ratings or metrics right in Slack to ensure quality. Give both positive and constructive feedback to create a faster team learning loop. Save time analyzing your Intercom Metrics

Customer service and support leaders save time by getting weekly metrics reports in Slack. No need for you to pull up the Intercom dashboards.