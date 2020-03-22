Data retention policy
We use a variety of industry-standard security technologies and procedures to help protect your personal data from unauthorised access, use, or disclosure. We also require you to enter a password to access your account information. Please do not disclose your account password to unauthorized people. We will use all reasonable efforts to safeguard your personal information. However, you should be aware that the use of the Internet is not entirely secure and for this reason we cannot guarantee the security or integrity of any personal information which is transferred from you or to you via the Internet.
Data archiving and removal policy
All Document360 data are stored in cloud - Azure, MongoDB.
Following is our Backup frequency and retention policy
We have an hourly backup setup for every 6 hours. This data will be restored for 2 days beyond which it will be removed from the storage.
We also have a weekly snapshot will be taken every Saturday and will be retained for 8 weeks.
Data storage policy
We store personal data with industry standard encryption techniques for as long as we find it necessary to fulfill the purpose for which the personal data was collected, while also considering our need to answer your queries or resolve possible problems, to comply with legal requirements under applicable laws, to attend to any legal claims/complaints, and for safeguarding purposes. This means that we may retain your personal data for a reasonable period of time after your last interaction with us. When the personal data that we have collected is no longer required, we will delete it in a secure manner.
App/service has sub-processors
no