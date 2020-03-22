Data deletion request procedure

You have the right to request a copy of the information that we hold about you. If you would like a copy of some or all of your personal information, please send an email to support@document360.com. We may make a small charge for this service (up to $10). We want to ensure that your personal information is accurate and up to date. If any of the information that you have provided to us changes, for example if you change your email address, name or payment details, or if you wish to cancel your registration, please let us know the correct details by sending an email to support@document360.com. You may ask us, or we may ask you, to correct information you or we think is inaccurate, and you may also ask us to remove information which is inaccurate.