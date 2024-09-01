Data retention policy
Appspace will retain Slack integration data within the customers account. This data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
Data archiving and removal policy
Integration data will be retained for as long as the customer account is active. Upon termination / cancellation of the account the data will bee kept for 90 days and then purged from Appspace systems. If a customer wishes their data to be purged sooner, they may reach out to Appspace Support to request account deletion.
Data storage policy
Appspace encrypts all data in transit and at rest to ensure the privacy and security of our customers data. Slack integration data is stored within the customer's Appspace account and is subject to the same storage location, backup, and resiliency policies as the rest of their account data.
Data center location(s)
Australia, Belgium, United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Kingdom, France
Data hosting details
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
Data hosting company
Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no