Who makes the tea? Who buys the team donuts? Who needs to clean out the cat litter?No longer do you need to argue about such important questions! Instead, use Draw the Short Straw to pick straws in realtime. Whoever picks the shortest straw has to do the thing. Or else.
Draw the Short Straw will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
Data used for the operation of the application is retained in-memory on the server for 30 minutes and then deleted.
Data archiving and removal policy
No data is permanently stored or archived.
Data storage policy
Data used for the operation of the application is retained in-memory on the server for 30 minutes and then deleted.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
No data is collected and retained.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)