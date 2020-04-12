Keep your team’s questions acknowledged and answeredProviding question tracking and recognition has never been easier
Ackly keeps a pulse
on your team and their services
:dark_sunglasses: Tracks each question asked
:innocent: Tracks questions that are answered
Ackly organizes
action items for your teams
:busstop: Provides direct links to unanswered questions
:blue_book: Lists questions to add to your knowledge base
Ackly acknowledges
the everyday heroes
:cupid: Recognizes a hero a day
:partying_face: Recognizes additional heroes that assisted
Ackly creates friendly competition
:star: Configurable daily & weekly summariesHow does Ackly work?
1. Ackly listens for questions posted in your support channels. A ‘question’ is any original message, which is why it’s important to use Slack Threads for replies.
2. Ackly listens for when you acknowledge questions with the
:ack:
reaction.
3. Ackly listens for when you resolve questions with the
:heavy_check_mark:
or
:white_check_mark:
reactions.
4. Ackly listens for when you mark a question that should be added to your knowledge base with the
:kb:
reaction.Don’t want Ackly to track a message or thread?
1. Ackly stops tracking and deletes any prior tracking of a message marked with the
:donottrack:
reaction.
2. Ackly deletes references to deleted messages.
To install the
:ack:
,
:kb:
or
:donottrack:
emojis, see ackly.io
for links.Learn more about how teams use Ackly →