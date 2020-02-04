Date of latest pen test
2020-02-04
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
OKTA, OneLogin, Azure AD - any that support SAML v2.0
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
support@evaluagent.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Vulnerability disclosure program covers Slack app
yes
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no