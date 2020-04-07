Data retention policy
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Data archiving and removal policy
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Data storage policy
The StackHawk Slack App uses data from the StackHawk platform to send customized notifications, and otherwise does not retain, archive, or store any Slack app data, aside from the minimum necessary credentials and configuration to operate.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Storage
App/service has sub-processors
no