Data retention policy
Surveyapp account holders are responsible for, and control the time periods for which they retain their data. There are controls in your account where you can delete data at the account level (all data in your account) and at the response level. If you are a respondent, you will need to ask the survey creator how long your responses will be stored in Surveyapp services.
Data archiving and removal policy
Before initiating a permanent account deletion, subscribing account holders can use our web application portal tools to export, in a spreadsheet format, the survey data they collected over time. Once an account holder initiates the non reversible deletion of their account through the portal and completes the process, all data associated with the account is destroyed immediately.
Data storage policy
Surveyapp stores account and survey data on servers located in the Germany. Our authorized support staff may, when you enquire about your account setup or file a support request, have access to your data strictly on a need-to-know basis and for the required time frame.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no