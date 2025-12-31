Klue is a competitive enablement platform
that automates the collection of competitive and market intelligence, streamlines your analysis, and makes it easier to distribute insights and messaging to every team in your organization.
:boom: Here are some things you can do with Klue in Slack
:
+ Quickly find, view, and share Battlecards and Cards directly in Slack with
/klue
or
@Klue
.
+ Send Slack messages and threads to Klue
to combine with insights from other sources.
+ Quickly share competitor news alerts
into Slack channels.
+ In Slack, see which threads have already been sent to Klue
.
+ Navigate between a Klue post and its associated thread on Slack.
+ Easily share Klue content
with content previews directly within Slack.
:zap: Get Started:
+ Authorize this integration in Klue (Klue users only - https://app.klue.com/slack/install
).
+ Add the Klue app to your channel.
+ Start sharing Battlecards and Cards in Slack with
/klue
, or simply paste in a Klue link for it to unfurl.
+ Hover over the triple dots on any thread and find the message shortcut “Send to Klue” to share it to Klue.
Want more tips and tricks? For Klue users: access our guide
.
:information_source: More Info:
Competitive intelligence that wins business: https://www.klue.com/slack
Contact us at: hello@klue.com
Get help at: support@klue.com