Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services. Upon termination or on request, Klue will delete all customer data in the Klue space within 30 days. Users can delete content created through the Klue interface without requiring Klue support. (See

) "Information Gathering and Usage: Customer email addresses, usernames, and encrypted passwords are kept by Klue as part of Customer’s operational record. Klue does not retain any other personally identifiable information about Customer or Customer employees, such as home or work addresses, telephone number, ZIP or postal codes, age, or gender. Klue does automatically receive and record information on server logs from Customer’s Users’ browsers, including IP addresses, cookie information, and requested pages. Although Klue owns the data storage, databases and all rights to the Services, Customer retains all rights to Customer Data and Klue will never sell Customer’s data or personal information to any third parties. Klue may include aspects of Customer Data as part of an aggregated or anonymized report to enable Klue to provide useful services, such as recommending content relevant to Customer. Such information and data is based upon aggregated, anonymous information about data in our system, and does not include personally identifiable information about users, projects, or companies"