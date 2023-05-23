WorkStory is the easiest way to implement performance reviews & 360s - all inside of Slack.
:alarm_clock: Save Time
Performance review cycles can take forever. Let WorkStory automate the review process so that you can spend less time reviewing and more time growing.
:bullettrain_front: Streamline Your Process
With WorkStory collecting performance data throughout the year, HR managers and team leaders are free to have performance conversations whenever it makes sense - from quarterly check-ins to more formal annual reviews.
:speaking_head_in_silhouette: Real-Time Feedback
Employees now have the benefit of seeing feedback in real-time. By having an understanding of their performance throughout the year, team members know exactly where they stand and what they can do to grow.
:crystal_ball: AI Assistance
Bring the power of AI to your performance management process. With WorkStory’s AI Assist, your team members will receive summaries of their performance each month along with three actionable recommendations on how they can improve.
:gear: Features
• Automatic review scheduling and management
WorkStory sends review questions to the right people at the right time
• Generate, send and sign performance evaluations
Whenever you’re ready, create a report and have a conversation
• Simple, customizable reviews across teams
All aspects are customizable, including the review questions and categories
• Performance trends and metrics for users and teams
See how well employees are doing to support objective decision-making
• Competencies and categories based on roles
Measure different roles and responsibilities with different questions
• Creating pulse surveys
Understand team culture by sending questions about your organization
:information_source: Helpful Info
• Customer-service is important to us
If you need anything, just email hello@workstory.team
• Have questions?
Check out our FAQs at https://home.workstory.team/faq
• WorkStory can be fully utilized through Slack
Visit https://home.workstory.team
to get started