Data retention policy
CodeSubmit retains customer data in accordance to GDRP as outlined in our terms of service. All candidate data is subject to an automated 6-month deletion policy that can be toggled off in account settings.
Data archiving and removal policy
All candidate data on CodeSubmit is subject to an automated 6-month deletion policy that can be toggled off in account settings.
Data storage policy
CodeSubmit LLC stored data in accordance to EU data privacy regulation. All our hosting providers are ISO-270001 compliant.
Data center location(s)
Germany
Data hosting details
Amazon Web Services Frankfurt Data Region
Data hosting company
Amazon Web Services Frankfurt Data Region
App/service has sub-processors
no