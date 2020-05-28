Tellspin | On-Call Shift Rotations

The easiest way to run on-call rotations and shift schedules in SlackStop asking “who’s on call?” Tellspin keeps one Slack @handle, like @dev-on-call or @support-triage, pointed at whoever is on duty, so requests reach the right person instead of pinging the whole channel.
Over 1,000 companies like Evernote, Datadog, Zillow, and Algolia have used Tellspin to run on-call and support rotations in Slack, including teams on Enterprise Grid.
Who uses Tellspin
Engineering teams: make rotation management easy and protect focus by sending questions to one on-call engineer instead of the whole team, and share the on-call load fairly so no one burns out.
Support teams: give every customer request, including in Slack Connect channels, a named owner, assigned on a round robin, so nothing gets overlooked or left unanswered.
IT and helpdesk teams: rotate who answers IT requests so employees get a fast reply and the work is shared.
Create rotation schedules directly in Tellspin and connect each one to a Slack user group. When the shift changes, Tellspin updates the group automatically, so @mentions always reach whoever is on call. Already using PagerDuty or Opsgenie? Sync those schedules to Slack user groups as well.
Popular rotations teams run with Tellspin:
• @dev-on-call
: the engineer on call this week, so the rest of the team can stay focused
• @support-triage
: picks up new customer questions and escalates to engineering when needed
• @it-requests
: the helpdesk contact for today, so employees always know who to ask
• @code-review
: rotate who picks up pull request reviews
• @scrum-master
: rotate who runs stand-ups and sprint ceremonies
Replace the spreadsheet and the weekly “who’s up?” reminder. Core features:
:calendar: On-call rotation schedules - choose daily, weekly, biweekly or monthly shifts.
:speech_balloon: Self-updating user groups - the @handle always points to whoever is on shift. No external pager alert service required.
:person_with_pouting_face: Easy team changes - add or remove people. The schedule adjusts automatically.
:point_right: Shared visibility - everyone can see upcoming shifts on the schedule or with /tellspin in Slack, so on-call load is transparent.
:bell: Handoff reminders - announce who is on shift with direct or channel messages.
:pencil2: Overrides - switch shifts when someone is out sick or on vacation.
:gear: PagerDuty and Opsgenie sync - mirror your existing on-call schedules into Slack user groups.
:office: Enterprise Grid - Tellspin works seamlessly with multiple workspaces and supports org-wide deployment.
Start your 14 day free trial: install Tellspin, create a rotation, and connect it to a user group.Need a hand? Contact us at support@tellspin.com and we’d be delighted to help