Tellspin | On-Call Shift Rotations

Over 1,000 companies like Evernote, Datadog, Zillow, and Algolia have used Tellspin to run on-call and support rotations in Slack, including teams on Enterprise Grid.Who uses TellspinEngineering teams: make rotation management easy and protect focus by sending questions to one on-call engineer instead of the whole team, and share the on-call load fairly so no one burns out.Support teams: give every customer request, including in Slack Connect channels, a named owner, assigned on a round robin, so nothing gets overlooked or left unanswered.IT and helpdesk teams: rotate who answers IT requests so employees get a fast reply and the work is shared.Create rotation schedules directly in Tellspin and connect each one to a Slack user group. When the shift changes, Tellspin updates the group automatically, so @mentions always reach whoever is on call. Already using PagerDuty or Opsgenie? Sync those schedules to Slack user groups as well.Popular rotations teams run with Tellspin:: the engineer on call this week, so the rest of the team can stay focused: picks up new customer questions and escalates to engineering when needed: the helpdesk contact for today, so employees always know who to ask: rotate who picks up pull request reviews: rotate who runs stand-ups and sprint ceremoniesReplace the spreadsheet and the weekly “who’s up?” reminder. Core features::calendar: On-call rotation schedules - choose daily, weekly, biweekly or monthly shifts.:speech_balloon: Self-updating user groups - the @handle always points to whoever is on shift. No external pager alert service required.:person_with_pouting_face: Easy team changes - add or remove people. The schedule adjusts automatically.:point_right: Shared visibility - everyone can see upcoming shifts on the schedule or with /tellspin in Slack, so on-call load is transparent.:bell: Handoff reminders - announce who is on shift with direct or channel messages.:pencil2: Overrides - switch shifts when someone is out sick or on vacation.:gear: PagerDuty and Opsgenie sync - mirror your existing on-call schedules into Slack user groups.:office: Enterprise Grid - Tellspin works seamlessly with multiple workspaces and supports org-wide deployment.Start your 14 day free trial: install Tellspin, create a rotation, and connect it to a user group.