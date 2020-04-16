You can start trialing Super Poll for a week, no credit card and no strings attached!Pricing: https://superpoll.xyz/#pricingSuper Poll empowers everyone to have their say in all sorts of decisions from the trivial to the substantial.Features include: -Create native polls through a clean promptNo more typing everything out and getting some syntax wrong. Simply fill in an in-app form.-Anonymizing poll startersWe've all had a "no stupid questions" moment-Anonymize poll votersAnonymity promotes and provides incentives for everyone to participate and input their honest thoughts.-Allow users to vote for more than 1 optionSometimes the answer isn't just this or that. This will come in handy for those cases./superpoll to start creating polls.
Super Poll - Anonymous Polls will be able to view:
Super Poll - Anonymous Polls will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
No personally identifiable data will be stored on our databases. The only data that we store are: workspace IDs, user IDs, polls, and your subscription details. Your payment methods are handled by Stripe so please refer to https://stripe.com for their policies.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data will be removed upon emailing superpoll@gmail.com and asking.
Data storage policy
No sensitive data will be stored by Super Poll. Authentication is done through Slack, and payment processing done through Stripe. Please refer to their policies if you are concerned.
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
When somebody requests us to delete their data, we remove it from our databases immediately. The data will not be retrievable.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)