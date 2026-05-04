Data retention policy
Sentry retains event data for 90 days by default, regardless of plan. We remove individual events after 90 days, and we remove aggregate issues after 90 days of inactivity. All event data and most metadata is eradicated from the service and from the server without additional archiving in order to prevent the threat of intrusion.
Data archiving and removal policy
All customer data stored on Sentry servers is eradicated upon a customer’s termination of service and deletion of account after a 24-hour waiting period to prevent accidental cancellation. Data can also be deleted upon request and via Sentry’s REST API and UI.
Data hosting details
Cloud
Data hosting company
Google Cloud
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Claude and Gemini models through GCP's Vertex AI
LLM retention settings
Sentry retains LLM related data for 30 days. We store user's prompt, and our response, and various metadata when LLM is used. After 30 days, this data is completely deleted.
LLM data tenancy policy
Sentry's data is logically isolated at the application layer. Each LLM request contains only the requesting customer's data, and responses are returned exclusively to that customer.
LLM data residency policy
Sentry will store LLM related data in either US or EU region, depending on whether the user is a US or EU customer. Customers can select which region they would like to store their data.