Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Sentry retains event data for 90 days by default, regardless of plan. We remove individual events after 90 days, and we remove aggregate issues after 90 days of inactivity. All event data and most metadata is eradicated from the service and from the server without additional archiving in order to prevent the threat of intrusion.

Data archiving and removal policy All customer data stored on Sentry servers is eradicated upon a customer’s termination of service and deletion of account after a 24-hour waiting period to prevent accidental cancellation. Data can also be deleted upon request and via Sentry’s REST API and UI.

Data storage policy N/A

Data hosting details Cloud

Data hosting company Google Cloud

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://sentry.io/legal/dpa/1.0.0/#subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude and Gemini models through GCP's Vertex AI

LLM retention settings Sentry retains LLM related data for 30 days. We store user's prompt, and our response, and various metadata when LLM is used. After 30 days, this data is completely deleted.

LLM data tenancy policy Sentry's data is logically isolated at the application layer. Each LLM request contains only the requesting customer's data, and responses are returned exclusively to that customer.