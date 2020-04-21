1800Flowers SmartGift

If users ask to delete their information, to the extent permitted by applicable law, We may retain and use their personal data only as necessary to comply with Our legal obligations.

Data storage policy

We collect information before, during or after users send, accept or purchase a gift or if users contact Our customer support. For example, We collect information when users choose or accept a gift or fill out a form. The types of information We collect includes the user's name, email address, postal mailing address, and phone number. We collect information about the gift such as which product users are giving or accepting, any selected options such as sizes and colors and its price. We also collect information about where users are in the gifting process, such as which steps they have or have not completed to send, buy or accept a gift.