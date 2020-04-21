Needle.sh adds security to your web applications in just 2 lines of code. Needle.sh provides an SDK to be integrated inside your web app, and protects against common security attacks. You can use the Slack app to receive incident alerts on your Slack channels.To learn more, visit https://needle.shOr email us at hello@needle.sh
Needle.sh will be able to view:
Needle.sh will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.