This app is for developers. It improves the development environment conveniently by linking with the chrome extension. Capture and edit web pages and send them directly to Slack. You can easily send the debugging contents of the web page under development to team members.Already have the chrome extension installed? Click here to the chrome web store. To learn more about RQ-Report for Slack, visit our Guide.
RQ Report will be able to view:
RQ Report will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
We are the sole owners of the information collected on this site. We will not sell or rent this information to anyone.
Data archiving and removal policy
We do not store any data.
Data storage policy
We do not store any data.
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
We do not store any data.
HIPAA compliant
yes
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)