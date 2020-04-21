Data retention policy
We store your personal information for as long as needed, or permitted, based on the reason why we obtained it (consistent with applicable laws). For The New York Times Slack app, we may store aggregate data up to four years. For more details, please visit our privacy policy.
Data archiving and removal policy
Once data from The New York Times Slack app passes a four year retention period threshold, we remove it from our servers. For more details, please visit our privacy policy.
Data storage policy
We protect your personal information with a series of organizational, technological and physical safeguards. For more details, please visit our privacy policy.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors