Data retention policy
Crayon will only retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service.
Data archiving and removal policy
Crayon will retain customer data for the duration of the engagement, and will delete all customer data upon termination and/or upon customer request in accordance with Crayon's Terms of Service and Privacy Policies.
Data storage policy
Crayon will securely store customer data within our production systems.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Crayon's production systems are cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Azure OpenAI models
LLM retention settings
All LLM prompts and completions are stored for 30 days for abuse monitoring.
LLM data tenancy policy
Crayon uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI which handles all data as tenanted to Crayon, and does not use Crayon data for model training. All Crayon customer data is stored by Crayon.
LLM data residency policy
Crayon customer data is held in the United States of America. LLM processing on Azure OpenAI may occur in any of Azure's data regions.