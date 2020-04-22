Connect Slack with the bug tracker Usersnap PlatformGet notified inside Slack on every created screenshot & bug report. Bug tracking with Slack made easy.Why connect Slack with Usersnap Platform for bug tracking?Bug tracking, browser testing and issue tracking with the Slack integration from Usersnap was never easier. Point and click issue reporting helps you to get browser screenshots and additional information faster. No endless bug reporting for your users ever again.Learn more about integrating Slack with Usersnap Platform (https://usersnap.com/integrations/slack)
Usersnap Platform will be able to view:
Usersnap Platform will be able to do:
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