Overview:
Share bug reports right where your team communicates. Keep all your bug discussions in one place, with all the details developers need. Jam auto-captures technical logs, and creates developer-ready bug reports in seconds. Watch screen recordings or view screenshots directly in Slack without switching between apps to understand the full context of what happened.
How it works:
With this integration, you can share bug reports from Jam to any Slack conversation. Send them to public channels, private channels, or direct messages.
Sending a Jam to Slack is simple:
1. Find a bug and record it with Jam’s browser extension
2. Click the Slack button in your recorded Jam
3. Choose where to share: public channel, private channel, or direct message
4. Get an embedded Jam recording that plays right in Slack
Your team gets everything they need in Slack:
- Watch screen recordings directly in Slack
- View screenshots instantly in any conversation
- See console logs, network errors, device info, and user actions
- Keep all bug discussions and context in one place
Configure:
Connect Jam to Slack in three quick steps:
1. Install Jam's Chrome extension by visiting http://jam.dev/chrome
2. Open your Jam workspace settings
3. Turn on the Jam integration for Slack and authorize your Slack workspace
After connecting, every Jam recording can be played and discussed right where your team already works.