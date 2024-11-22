Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Does Jam backup data? Yes. Our data retention period depends on the frequency of the snapshots. Frequency Retention period Hourly 2 days Daily 7 days Weekly 4 weeks Monthly 12 months Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Data archiving and removal policy Any user may request their data is deleted at any time.

Data storage policy Does Jam encrypt data? Yes. Data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (HTTPS/TLS). How does Jam secure its cloud environment? Access to our cloud services, source code, third-party tools etc. are secured with 2FA.

Data center location(s) United States

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI

LLM retention settings Custom data retention settings are available on request on the Enterprise plan.

LLM data tenancy policy JamGPT is opt-in, meaning your data does not touch the OpenAI API's unless you explicitly opt in by clicking "Yes" when asked.