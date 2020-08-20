Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data is retained until customer asks us to delete their account and ALL of their data, or after 2 years after after they have terminated their subscription.

Data archiving and removal policy Customer or employee data is removed if customer or employee request their information to be deleted. We perform soft deletions of certain data, in the event of accidental customer data deletion. This data will be deleted only if customer requests, or after customer has terminated their subscription.

Data storage policy Data is classifed as either public or restricted Public – information that is publicly available and unlikely to impact on the reputation of the customer, other organisation or employee. eg. Customer logo's Restricted – strictly confidential or sensitive customer information restricted to individuals who are explicitly granted access with unauthorised disclosure, modification or destruction most likely to cause serious harm to the customer, or employe. eg. Resumes, employee compensation data, etc. Data is stored security based on their classification in our managed Amazon S3 storage.

Data center location(s) Netherlands

Data hosting company Google Cloud Service

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://peopleforce.io/sub-processors-list