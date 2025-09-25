Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Generally, we retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us, until you request deletion of your Personal Data (as described below), or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we may retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is, for example, necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

Data archiving and removal policy You may request deletion of your personal data by sending a request to legal@rootly.com . Please note that your right to deletion will be subject to certain requirements and exceptions in accordance with privacy laws that provide for such right, such as the CCPA (see the “California Resident Rights” section below) or the GDPR (please see the European Data Subject Rights” section below).

Data storage policy We seek to protect your Personal Data from unauthorized access, use and disclosure using appropriate physical, technical, organizational and administrative security measures based on the type of Personal Data and how we are processing that data. You should also help protect your data by appropriately selecting and protecting your password and/or other sign-on mechanism; limiting access to your computer or device and browser; and signing off after you have finished accessing your account. Although we work to protect the security of your account and other data that we hold in our records, please be aware that no method of transmitting data over the internet or storing data is completely secure.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used GPT-3.5-turbo model from OpenAI

LLM retention settings OpenAI securely retains API inputs and outputs for up to 30 days to facilitate services and mitigate abuse, as specified in their [enterprise privacy policy]( https://openai.com/enterprise-privacy/ ). Beyond this duration, data is expunged from the systems unless legal obligations necessitate retention.

LLM data tenancy policy Data security is rigorously maintained with all data encrypted at rest using AES-256 and in transit via TLS 1.2 or above. Access is stringently controlled to safeguard data integrity.