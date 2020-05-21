View random science, technology, math, and nerd jokes, or schedule them to be delivered to specific channels in your workspace! * Type '/nerdjokes' to get a random joke to immediately share with your teammates. * Type '/nerdjokes help' to get information about nerdjokes slash commands. * Type '/nerdjokes bug' to get more information about submitting a bug. * Type '/nerdjokes support' to get more information on how to reach out for support. * Type '/nerdjokes getjoke' to get a random joke sent immediately. * Type '/nerdjokes addjoke' to recommend a new joke to be added to the collection. * Type '/nerdjokes addschedule' to add or edit a schedule for delivering jokes to the current channel. * Type '/nerdjokes deleteschedule' to delete a schedule for delivering jokes to the current channel. * Type '/nerdjokes version' to see what version of NerdJokes you are using.