Data retention policy
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Data will be removed upon uninstallation of our app, or by making a request to nerdjokes@pixelated.tech.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Data will be removed upon uninstallation of our app, or by making a request to nerdjokes@pixelated.tech.
Data storage policy
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud Hosted
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no