Data retention policy
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Data archiving and removal policy
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Data storage policy
Sonic Trio will not store user data. User data will be stored by customers who have paid for services with the payment provider. They will be stored following PCI & GDPR compliance.
Data center location(s)
Ireland
Data hosting details
The Slack access token is encrypted at rest and stored in AWS
App/service has sub-processors
no