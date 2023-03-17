Trivia Games, Birthday, Watercooler

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Data archiving and removal policy We keep your Personal Information for as long as it is required for the purposes stated in this Privacy Policy. When we no longer have a legitimate need to process your information, we will delete, anonymize, or isolate your information, whichever is appropriate in our reasonable opinion.

Data storage policy We use third-party vendors and hosting partners to provide the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and related technology required to run the Site and allied services. Although Springrole owns the Site, the code, databases, you retain all rights to your data.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://stripe.com

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI

LLM retention settings Deleted within 30 days

LLM data tenancy policy Trivia operates in USA and uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI LLMs hosted in US East 1.