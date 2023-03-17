Trivia Games, Birthday, Watercooler

Fun team building through Games, Employee Milestones, VirtualCoffee, and Water Cooler
With Trivia - bring social and fun back to your workplace. Take quick 5-minute breaks, lounge around, and unwind with your team.
Feeling bored? Play a quick quiz round, connect around the Water Cooler, or introduce teammates 1v1 to build camaraderie. In short, Trivia is everything you need to build a happy, healthy, and strong team.
What makes Trivia unique?
Catch up with your team over fun-filled games
Trivia is fun, easy to launch, and happens in real-time - meaning your team gets together to play it. Trivia is about post-game banter & friendly conversations. Well, that's the whole point of playing it.
Trivia's suite of games:
Instant Quizzes (50+ topics & 70K+ questions)
Custom Quizzes
GIF Charades
True or False
Unpopular Opinion
Custom Polls
Gotcha!
Pictionary
Spot the Difference
Emoji Rebus
Hangman
Image Quizzes
Riddles
Self-paced Quiz
Fun fact - after every game, the winner is announced via entertaining GIFs with their name.
Engage distributed teams with Self-paced Quizzes
Don't let time zones or busy schedules come in the way of employee engagement. Self-paced quizzes run on a 24-hour timeline and are best suited for distributed teams.
Never miss birthdays or work anniversaries
Celebrations will announce your team's birthdays and work anniversaries on a public channel with a cool GIF.
Connect around the Water Cooler
Those random chats grabbing a cup of coffee/donut with a person from the sales team? If you feel your team is missing out on these, Water Cooler is for you.
Introduce teammates with VirtualCoffee
Pair-up individuals 1v1, break the silos, and help them catch up for a virtual lunch or coffee, or a meet-up
Steps to get started:
Create a dedicated channel. Name it #office-banter or #fun
Enable VirtualCoffee and invite whom you want to pair
Trivia automatically introduces colleagues and helps your connections grow
Paired teammates can schedule a virtual call to get to know their teammates better
'Know Your Team' - outside of work
Records responses on personal interests & automates quizzes about each other among teammates. Allows employees to discover peers with common interests and strengthen relationships outside work.
Auto-Schedule Happy Hours
Enable Auto-Schedule to host virtual happy hours or weekly game nights. Trivia takes care of in-game notifications to winner announcements.
40,000+ workspaces use Trivia, including Quora, Uber, Workday, NBA, & more.
Top Features
Identify buddies having similar interests with Know Your Team
Engage distributed teams with Self-paced quizzes
Introduce/Pair-up teammates with VirtualCoffee
Range of fun, easy, and quick-to-launch games
Auto-schedule option for Fun Fridays, Trivia Tuesdays, or any day of the week
Custom Quizzes to create & run your MCQ quizzes
Leaderboards to know where you stand amid your peers
Global Challenge
Virtual Water Cooler to connect with your co-workers serendipitously
Detailed engagement reports on team building
Enterprise-Grade Security
How Trivia works inside Slack:
1. Add Trivia to Slack
2. Choose a channel - #random or #general to keep your team-building exercises streamlined
3. Get notified before a game starts, ensuring participation & engagement
4. Use Water Cooler to connect and collaborate with your peers
5. For workspace stats and leaderboards - visit Dashboard
What's new?
1. Celebrations
2. Know Your Team
3. VirtualCoffee with Calendar Integration
4. Self-paced Quizzes for remote teams
5. Image Quizzes
Demo? https://calendly.com/heronhr-info
_Need help? Contact us at info@heronhr.coDisclaimer: ChatGPT is used to generate AI quizzes and it may generate inaccurate content. We encourage you to validate.
Trivia is run by Heron HR LLC (NJ, USA).