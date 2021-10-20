TRACK RECORDS will retain Customer Data forever unless customer asks to delete.
Data archiving and removal policy
TRACK RECORDS will remove Customer Data upon customer's request.
If you wish to request deletion of your personal data, please contact us by visiting this page https://bit.ly/2WrrCm2.
Data storage policy
TRACK RECORDS will store Customer Data in Database securely using tls and data encryption.
Data center location(s)
Japan
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
GCP
App/service has sub-processors
no
Certifications & compliance
Data deletion request procedure
When customer requests for TRACK RECORDS to delete personal data, we delete it manualy.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)