Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Rattle regularly backs up customer data per Data Backup Policy. By default, Rattle stores its customer's data indefinitely. Rattle might choose to delete the customer’s data at any point after the customer contract ends for efficiency reasons. Rattle may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer.

Data archiving and removal policy Data Archiving, Removal Policy Abstract Rattle securely disposes of both electronic and physical media which adds a layer of protection from the data being used by unauthorized persons. To permanently dispose of company issued laptops/workstations, the following steps can be followed: 1. Encrypt the entire hard disk with a strong algorithm with a random 20-character password and then delete the volume. 2. Delete the data using open source secure delete tools like shred, or writing 0 bits to the disk 3. Destroying the physical media (incineration).

Data storage policy All data at rest is protected with AES256 encryption, stored in AWS us-west datacenters. Data in transit is encrypted with TLS v1.2

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Open AI GPT 4

LLM retention settings Data provided during API interactions is retained for a short period, typically 30 days, for operational and service-related reasons. This includes maintaining the system's functionality and monitoring for abuse or misuse of the service.

LLM data tenancy policy All data provided to the LLM is transmitted through their APIs. This data will not be used to train or enhance the LLM's services by default.