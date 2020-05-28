Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Data archiving and removal policy In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Data storage policy In order for the Fox News Slack app to work, Slack sends us some information, like your Slack user name, a Slack user ID, workspace name, and event info (e.g., subscribe/unsubscribe, clicks). We store this info in logs for a short period of time (e.g., for troubleshooting purposes.)

Data hosting company AWS