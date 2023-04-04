Valotalive Digital Signage

Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
Okta, AzureAD, Google
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
support@valotalive.com
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
We use the following external services in our processes:
Stripe, Leadfeeder, Intercom, Google, ProCountor, Wix. These are described in more detail in our Privacy Policy