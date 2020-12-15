Data retention policy

We shall retain your personal information until we no longer need it and proactively delete it or you send a valid deletion request. Without derogating from the foregoing, in some circumstances we may store your Personal Information for longer periods of time, for example (i) where we are required to do so in accordance with legal, regulatory, tax or accounting requirements, or (ii) for us to have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenges, or (iii) if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation relating to your Personal Information or dealings.