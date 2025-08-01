Data retention policy
Maze will retain Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Data archiving and removal policy
Maze will remove Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Data storage policy
Maze will store Customer Data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council (“GDPR”).
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAi,Anthropic
LLM retention settings
No data used for training
LLM data tenancy policy
No data used for training
LLM data residency policy
No data used for training