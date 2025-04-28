Data archiving and removal policy

Data Asset Management policy There are so many vendors oﬀering various cloud-based solutions, users may ﬁnd their intellectual property assets in multiple locations, making searches, permission control, and overall document management more diﬃcult. This can also cause document duplication and increased handling and storage costs. To solve this potential risk, Netkiller has replaced all third party applications not controlled by Netkiller within a uniﬁed Google cloud environment which securely handles the following: Uniﬁed Storage (Google Cloud Storage) Universal Search powered by Google search Reliable and secure platform Document Asset Management TAGS: Use shared or personal Tags to better manage documents, and enhance searches. Cross-search documents across the domain, subject to applicable security level clearance. Manage documents, ﬁles, and folders by assigning security levels for users and documents. Protect documents while providing selective access to them. Upload email attachments in one easy step regardless of the number of attachments. Automated Workﬂow Write, edit, and approve any ﬁle types supported by Google Drive. Determine the number and sequence of approvals. Automatic transfer of document ownership to designated domain administrator. Archive documents after approval; restrict access. Create, save, and reuse templates for frequently used approvals. Examples: Contracts / Quotations / Invoices / Presentations / Expense Reports. Document Archiving Archive document activities in real-time. Archived data can be stored for any length of time to meet any compliance requirements set by the customer, or by regulations. Typically, Netkiller retains data for a minimum of 1-5 years depending on the nature and need of the data. In the event an account is unpaid, abandoned, or otherwise rendered non-functioning, Netkiller will treat any relevant remaining customer data archives as follows: Free single-users: Send a notification email 6 months after the last login and delete all data a month after the email is sent. Business customers: Send an e-mail notification 6 months after the end of the subscription and delete all data a month after the email is sent.