Data retention policy
Lift Heavy Run Long® has no desire to use your information for anything other than delivering you a fun experience through the app. We won't be selling, donating or or using your information for anything other than what you will see within the app. Lift Heavy Run Long® will gladly delete any and all records associated with the user at any time. We have zero interest in creating or maintaining any information that is not directly related to the user's enjoyment of the LHRL® App.
A user is welcome to contact us at any time to have their data permanently deleted from our servers at app@liftheavyrunlong.com
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon customer deletion all records are removed from the database.
Data storage policy
Lift Heavy Run Long® stores it's data in the cloud using MongoDB's resources.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud
Data hosting company
MongoDB
App/service has sub-processors
no