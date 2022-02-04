Tank gives your team one place to resolve all their queries, share information and stay updated with the latest developments in their fields, all without moving away from Slack.
Tank is an integration for Slack, which enables your team members to easily resolve any doubt while working by quickly raising a query from Slack.
Tank is your company’s knowledge repository built and referred by all your current and future employees to do their task better and faster.
With Tank, all answers are verified by a subject matter expert referred to as a ‘Guru’ which minimizes scope of incorrect information.
Search for any subject over Tank directly from Slack using “/tank-search” command
Tank empowers new employees with all the necessary information for an effective onboarding right from Slack.
All critical updates and developments are shared with team members across the globe while working in Slack.
Team members across the globe can share files effectively through Tank from Slack
Your team can also sign into Tank via their Slack account
Learn more about Tank for Slack at www.trytank.io