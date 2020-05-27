Data retention policy
Personal data that we process for any purpose or purposes shall not be kept for longer than is necessary for that purpose or those purposes. We may retain your personal data where such retention is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person.
The data for your account stored by HappyTrack, including both operational data and user response data, is stored within a database via Google Cloud Platform. The data is stored for the purposes of operating the service, and by default this data will be kept for as long as the service is operational, including if your account is deactivated to assist you with account reactivation on demand. You can request the data be deleted by writing to us.
Data archiving and removal policy
Data is retained for the ongoing operation of the service, however you can request that data relating to your account be removed by writing to us. Please see details below.
Data storage policy
We rely on Google-provided services for data storage with regard to the service. Your account data, both operational data and user response data, is stored within Google Cloud Platform for the purposes of operating the service. Any correspondence which you send us or which relates to assisting you with the service is likewise stored using Google-provided services. We rely on Google's well-tested and multiply-redundant service provisions for our availability and backup.
Data center location(s)
United Kingdom
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform
App/service has sub-processors
no