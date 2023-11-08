With the Freshworks app for Slack, you can: • Manage your time better by eliminating constant switching between tools, as all deals are created as channels inside Slack

• Automatically sync all your conversations between Slack and CRM enabling teams to streamline communication and have contextual conversations

• Get instant notifications in the designated Slack channel, triggered by a change in deal information, or ticket status, ensuring that your team is always in the know

• Receive timely updates on CRM to stay on top of the deal and customer issues whenever you are mentioned in a channel or have unread messages

• Amplify your sales and support team’s productivity, by collaborating with other team members in the organization on opportunities, right within Slack

Freshworks is trusted by hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide.