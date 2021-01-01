X-late: Translate Channels

X-late is a language translation bot for your multi-lingual team on Slack.
As a multi-lingual team ourselves, we know how hard it can be to communicate with your team members who speak different languages. We spent a lot of time refining the UX of X-late to make it as easy as possible to talk to your team. We have been dogfooding for over a year before publishing it to Slack App Directory in 2022. Now it is being used by large enterprise teams to improve communications on Slack.
Main Features:
- Accurate translations. We use the best AI-powered translation provider to make sure your messages are translated accurately without misunderstandings.
- Preserves formatting. We love to use Slack's Markdown formatting, but we noticed that other translation bots don't preserve it. X-late does!
- Translate with flag emoji reactions. By default, we translate everything else to English. You can put a flag emoji reaction on any message, and we will translate it to the language of the flag.
Why use X-late instead of other translation tools?
Other translation bots on Slack charge you based on number of users in the workspace. We don't. We provide usage-based subscriptions across the entire workspace, no matter how many people are using. The largest customer of X-late has over 100 people and it is still under the single usage pricing.
FAQ:
Q: How many languages does X-late support?
A: We support 28 languages as of today. They are: Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Estonian, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Lithuanian, Latvian, Norwegian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian and Chinese.
Q: Do you offer a trial?
A: We do offer a free trial of 30,000 characters when you install the app. You can use this to test out the bot and see if it works for you.
Q: How do I use X-late?
A: Once you install the app, you can invite the @xlate bot to any channel, and it will start translating messages in that channel. By default, it automatically translates anything that is not in English to English. You can change the behavior in the app settings. We also offer translation by using the flag emoji reactions. You can react to any message with a flag emoji and the bot will translate that message into the language of the flag.
Q: How are the characters counted?
A: We first parse the message formatting and determine which parts of the message do not need to be translated. We then count the characters in the remaining text and charge you for that. This generally excludes URLs, code blocks, emojis, etc.
Q: How is the usage pricing structured?
A: We charge a flat fee of $9.99 which covers the first 200k characters every month. After 200k characters and up to 1 million characters, we split up the characters into 100k buckets and charge $4.99 for each bucket. After 1 million characters, we charge $0.00005 per character ($0.05 per 1000 characters).
Q: How do the messages get translated?
A: We use a translation provider to translate the messages using AI. The translation result may contain errors. We do not train AI model ourselves and we do not store any translation data in our servers. You can check the relevant information in our privacy policy: https://x-late.x-tech.io/privacy/#infocollect
We hope you have a smooth communication experience with X-late on Slack!
Terms: https://x-late.x-tech.io/terms
Privacy Policy: https://x-late.x-tech.io/privacy