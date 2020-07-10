Data retention policy
We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service.
Data archiving and removal policy
You may request your data be deleted at any time by contacting today@shipton.io
Data storage policy
What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorized access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.
Data center location(s)
Canada
Data hosting company
Web Hosting Canada
App/service has sub-processors
no