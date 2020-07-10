Today> lives right in Slack, helping you to organize the week. Set a due date for your task, and Today> will help you manage your work life, automatically moving tasks into the right time frame for today, tomorrow, or later. Today> also provides accountability, letting you post your tasks directly into a standup channel. Today> adds intelligence to your task planning. It’ll let you know when you’re overloaded for the day, so that you can ensure everything on your to do list gets done when it’s supposed to.