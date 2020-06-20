Simple Ops - Performance Monitoring

Data retention policy
Customers can choose their retention settings directly through their workspace. The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the workspace exists.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon customer deletion, Slack deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 14 days.
Data storage policy
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our data centers to ensure availability.
App/service has sub-processors
no