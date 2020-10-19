Teamdeck for Slack utilizes the messaging capabilities of Slack to bring the most important information from your Teamdeck organization to your selected Slack channels. Features include: - Receive instant notifications about bookings, timesheets, and vacation request - Receive weekly resource availability summary - Receive daily bookings status notifications - Receive notifications about people on vacation and pending vacation requests - Receive daily timesheet reminders to people who haven’t added their time entries for the day - Fill the timesheets directly from slack with the ‘add time entry’ button on the notifications - Request a vacation directly from Slack using Request Vacation Slack Shortcut - Check availability of the team using Available Resources Slack Shortcut
Teamdeck for Slack will be able to view:
Teamdeck for Slack will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
When someone requests for Teamdeck to delete personal data, our support team will guide on how to do that directly using the Teamdeck web application by removing the organization from Teamdeck. Additionally, we can perform that procedure on our end.
HIPAA compliant
no
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)