Data retention policy
Customers create, maintain, and delete individual records based on their policies. We maintain the database, but don’t interact with any records contained therein.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers create, maintain, and delete individual records based on their policies. We maintain the database, but don’t interact with any records contained therein.
Data storage policy
we store data in a US located Amazon Web Services location, as established in our contract with a customer.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting company
aws,azure,google cloud
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no