Optimize Your E-Discovery Process for Data Stored in Slack Proactively analyze, collect, preserve and review data stored within Slack for records management and legal compliance. The integration between Exterro and Slack significantly reduces the risk of data spoliation while also decreasing the time and cost it takes to get to the facts of every matter in a fully defensible process. This solution enables targeted collection of data stored in Slack, decreasing costs associated with over-collection. Proactive data collection and processing The integration enables customers to concurrently collect and process data stored in Slack into the Exterro Review module without delays, handoffs, and complex promotion/staging procedures common in other platforms. With Slack and Exterro partnership, companies can easily: • Perform targeted collections from a specific Slack channel as well as collect from all channels to which a user is associated

• Collect private conversations between two users rather than collect all the private conversations within the user account

• Collect from both public and private channels

• Include or exclude the multi-party direct message based on litigation requirements

• Collect historic data that includes edited and deleted messages

• Collect all attachments and links that are available in chat. All attachments, links, images, etc. are automatically grouped and identify parent-child relationships, significantly easing the review process

• Collect searchable reactions (emojis) from conversations.

• Collect from third party Slack user accounts

• Collect from shared channels (cross collaboration) where users belong to separate organizations and their own Workspace but also work together in a single channel

• Maintain conversation threading of collected data