Data retention policy
Customer data is stored for as long as the engagement or contract is active, or for the period of time defined in each customer’s master services agreement. Customers can submit a data deletion request for all or some of the data stored and processed within the Production environment and used for delivering DoControl’s services. In case the customer decided to leave and close his account, DoControl will accept requests for restore/download all customer data within a 35 days retention. Requests for data deletion should be filed by the following channels: 1. support@docontrol.io 2. Intercom An approval should be obtained from customers in case confidential data is intended to be retained beyond its retention period. Such information will be tagged accordingly by DoControl. https://www.docontrol.io/privacy
Data archiving and removal policy
All data has backups for 35 days. Customer data is stored for as long as the engagement or contract is active, or for the period of time defined in each customer’s master services agreement.
Data storage policy
All storages is encrypted at rest using AWS KMS and backup for 35 days.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
We use an internally hosted LLM for research purposes. It’s not trained or stores any data.
LLM retention settings
No data is saved
LLM data tenancy policy
N/A
LLM data residency policy
N/A