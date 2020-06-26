Data retention policy
Clink will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and the Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Depending on the Services subscription, the Customer may be able to customise their retention settings and apply those customised settings at the organisation level, project level or other level.
Data archiving and removal policy
Clink after 35 days will remove the data logs and the data archives are kept for a period of 6 months as per local government policies.
Data storage policy
Clink data is stored on Azure cloud data centers and in compliance with GDPR norms for data storage. All private data is encrypted as per standard security best practices.
Data center location(s)
Singapore
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted
Data hosting company
Azure
App/service has sub-processors
no