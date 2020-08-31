Data retention policy
Spekit, Inc. is committed towards being a socially responsible company and desires to comply with local laws pertaining to data protection. Personal data can be processed only for the purpose that was defined before the data was collected. Subsequent changes to the purpose are restricted to a very small limit and require substantiation.
Data archiving and removal policy
Personal data that is no longer required after the expiry of legal or business process related periods must be deleted. There may be an indication of interest that merits protection OR historical significance of data in individual cases. If so, the data must remain on file until the interests that merit protection have been clarified legally, or the corporate archive has determined the data must be retained for historical purposes.
Data storage policy
Personal data is subject to data secrecy. It must be treated as confidential on a personal level and secured with liable organizational and technical measures to prevent unauthorized access, illegal processing or distribution, as well as accidental loss, modification or destruction. All data is encrypted both during transit and at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors