Date of latest pen test
2025-01-20
Executive summary is available to potential customers upon request
yes
Supports Single Sign On (SSO) with the following providers
SAML 2.0
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
yes
Has a dedicated security team
yes
Contact for security issues
security@momentum.io
Has a vulnerability disclosure program
no
Has a bug bounty program
no
Requires third party authorization/connections
no
Third party services used by this app
Salesforce, Asana, Zendesk, Jira and many other integrations. All these can be configured by the user depending on what integrations the user wishes to bring to Momentum workflow engine although they are not mandatory for the app to work.