An open source poll app for Slack. Create your poll from slash command or modal. You can create standard poll, an anonymous answer poll and / or give limit the number of responses the user can give to the poll.This app is free and does not collect any information about you or your workspace except a token given by Slack during app registration.The code is under GNU GPL license. You can visit the github ( https://github.com/KazuAlex/openpollslack.git ) if you want to review the code or modify and redistribute it.
OpenPoll will be able to do:
Review the details to better understand this app’s security practices. To learn more about assessing apps for your workspace visit our Help Center.
While this app may offer HIPAA compliance, Slack does not have a business associate agreement with any third-party application providers, including those in the Slack Marketplace, so you are responsible for validating the provider's compliance and executing an appropriate agreement before enabling.
Security
Supports Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)